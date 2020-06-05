Live Blog: Protesters march toward Morrison Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hours after a memorial service for George Floyd was held in Minneapolis, protesters gathered again at Revolution Hall in Portland for a 7th night of activity through the streets of the city.

The Thursday night protest comes on the heels of another largely peaceful demonstration Wednesday that stretched past midnight. Mayor Wheeler and other city leaders held a press conference to discuss what happened and what’s next.

Below is a timeline of events from the Portland protests of June 4, 2020:

6:45 p.m.

The large group near Revolution Hall is mobilizing. They will be marching along Stark, 7th, Morrison and west across the Morrison Bridge, then onto Naito Parkway to Waterfront Park.

A speaker at the protest says they made a “mistake” yesterday by breaking people into two groups and they will not be doing that again tonight.

5:45 p.m.

A multi-cultural, multi-generational group of people are gathering again at SE 13th and Stark near Revolution Hall, which has become the starting point this week for the protests spurred by the death of George Floyd.

One of the organizers of the protest, Devin Boss, says there is a core group of people who are going to keep the protests and marches going. They call themselves “Rose City Justice.”

5 p.m.

People are gathering for a peaceful demonstration in West Linn. The group plans to march from the corner of Salamo and Day roads to Tanner Creek Park and back.

People gather in West Linn to protest police violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, June 4, 2020. (KOIN)

4 p.m.

Multnomah County Health officials asked protesters to wear a mask while demonstrating to prevent the spread of COVID-19

TriMet said they planned to run normal bus and MAX service through the evening, but might adjust if the situation warrants — including suspending service in downtown Portland.

TriMet/Alerts

“These adjustments may come with little to no warning. Also due to tonight’s demonstrations, Portland Streetcar service will end at 8 p.m.”

