Hawthorne Bridge WB lanes closed for protest security

Multnomah County

5th night of protest in Portland, June 5, 2020

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Hawthorne Bridge, looking west into downtown Portland (Multnomah County)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Portland is expecting a 5th straight night of protests spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Monday night’s large protest was peaceful and Mayor Ted Wheeler announced early Tuesday there will be no curfew imposed.

Below is a timeline as this Tuesday, June 2, 2020 protest unfolds:

2 p.m.

As part of security measures for the downtown protests, westbound traffic is closed on the Hawthorne Bridge. However the bridge sidewalks are open, as are the eastbound lanes. Officials said the westbound lanes will be closed until later this week and suggest using the Morrison Bridge as the alternate route.

Peaceful Portland protesters seek ‘justice, freedom’
Wheeler: ‘Small handful of rioters hurt our city’
Photos: Protesters number in the thousands on 4th night
Video: The voices of the demonstrators

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss