Portland Public Schools offers free meals for all kids

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools announced on Wednesday that they will now be offering free meals to all kids under the age of 18, regardless of whether they are students or not.

There are 38 schools around the city that will offer pickup meals Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. The plan is part of a partnership with the USDA and is slated to last until at least the end of the year.

Students will receive seven days’ worth of meals each week. On Monday, they will get breakfast and lunch for Tuesday and Wednesday; on Wednesday, they will get meals for Thursday and Friday; on Friday, they will get meals for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

We are excited to share that we can now provide 7 days’ worth of meals for all kids (1-18) at no cost thanks to our partnership with @USDA! We have 38 meal sites where families can pick up meals on Monday, Wednesday, & Friday from 3-5pm. Find out more: https://t.co/CA23rEI2Tf pic.twitter.com/XAd5HlB1QO — Portland Public Schools (@PPSConnect) September 23, 2020

Here is a list of pickup sites: