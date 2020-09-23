Portland Public Schools offers free meals for all kids

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools announced on Wednesday that they will now be offering free meals to all kids under the age of 18, regardless of whether they are students or not.
There are 38 schools around the city that will offer pickup meals Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. The plan is part of a partnership with the USDA and is slated to last until at least the end of the year.
Students will receive seven days’ worth of meals each week. On Monday, they will get breakfast and lunch for Tuesday and Wednesday; on Wednesday, they will get meals for Thursday and Friday; on Friday, they will get meals for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Here is a list of pickup sites:
- Arleta K-8 School, 5109 SE 66th Ave.
- Astor K-8 School, 5601 N Yale St.
- Beach Elementary School, 1710 N Humboldt St.
- Beaumont Middle School, 4043 NE Fremont St.
- Boise-Eliot/Humboldt Elementary School, 620 N Fremont St.
- Bridger K-8 School, 7910 SE Market St.
- Buckman Elementary School, 320 SE 16th Ave.
- César Chávez Elementary School, 5103 N Willis Blvd.
- Chief Joseph Elementary School, 2409 N Saratoga St.
- Clarendon Head Start, 9325 N Van Houten Ave.
- Creston K-8 School, 4701 SE Bush St.
- Faubion PK-8 School, 2930 NE Dekum St.
- George Middle School, 10000 N Burr Ave.
- Grout Elementary School, 3119 SE Holgate Blvd.
- Harriet Tubman Middle School, 2231 N Flint Ave.
- Harrison Park K-8 School, 2225 SE 87th Ave.
- Hayhurst Elementary School, 5037 SW Iowa St.
- James John Elementary School, 7439 N Charleston Ave.
- Jason Lee Elementary School, 2222 NE 92nd Ave.
- Jefferson High School, 5210 N Kerby Ave.
- Kelly Elementary School, 9030 SE Cooper St.
- Lane Middle School, 7200 SE 60th Ave.
- Lent K-8 School, 5105 SE 97th Ave.
- Markham Elementary School, 10531 SW Capitol Hwy.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, 4906 NE 6th Ave.
- Marysville K-8 School, 7733 SE Raymond St.
- Ockley Green Middle School, 6031 N Montana Ave.
- Peninsula Elementary School, 8125 N Emerald Ave.
- Rigler Elementary School, 5401 NE Prescott St.
- Rosa Parks Elementary School, 8960 N Woolsey Ave.
- Roseway Heights Middle School, 7334 NE Siskiyou St.
- Sacajawea Head Start, 4800 NE 74th Ave.
- Scott Elementary School, 6700 NE Prescott St.
- Sitton Elementary School, 9930 N Smith St.
- Vestal Elementary School, 161 NE 82nd Ave.
- Whitman Elementary School, 7326 SE Flavel St.
- Woodlawn Elementary School, 7200 NE 11th Ave.
- Woodmere Elementary School, 7900 SE Duke St.