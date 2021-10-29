Portland Public Schools unveils plans to balance enrollment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools unveiled new plans to balance enrollment at schools in the southeast region of the city.

Among the changes is a push to transform Harrison Park into a full middle school. The plans are to move the school’s kindergarten through 5th-grade students to Clark Elementary.

The district introduced scenarios, including whether Harrison will house both Spanish and Chinese dual immersion middle school students or Spanish dual language only.

Boundaries will shift based on the number of students in the schools. Parents had questions about how it would work.

“[Parents ask] are we being told these are the two scenarios and that’s it? You’re not being told that at all, what we’re saying is this is our best thinking at this time, and we need you to help us reshape our thinking based on what your observation and perspectives are — so that’s not what we’re saying at all,” PPS Regional Superintendent Dr. Esther Omogbehin explained.

PPS will have a virtual public meeting on Saturday morning to look deeper into the possible scenarios.