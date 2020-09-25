Portland ‘Raging Grannies’ march in honor of Justice Ginsburg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –– Portland police declared an unlawful assembly as protesters blocked traffic and lit a fire outside the Portland Police Association office on North Lombard Street Thursday night.

"Leave the area to the north now. Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest, citation, or the use of crowd control agents including, but not limited to, impact weapons and/or OC munitions (Oleoresin Capsicum)," the Portland Police Bureau tweeted at about 10:30 p.m.