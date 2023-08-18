The identity of all four victims have yet to be released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The death toll for Portland’s recent record-breaking heat wave may have reached four victims this week, according to Multnomah County officials.

The fourth suspected death occurred in Northeast Portland when temperatures reached approximately 92 degrees on Thursday. However, health officials say additional testing and information gathering is required before the victim’s cause of death can officially be determined.

The Medical Examiner previously announced investigations for three other possible heat-related deaths in the Portland area earlier in the week. However, health officials say additional testing and information gathering is required before the cause of the victims’ deaths can officially be determined.

Officials say the first victim was found in Southeast Portland on Monday when the heat reached 106 degrees, the second victim on Tuesday when temperatures hit 102 degrees, and the third in Northeast Portland on Wednesday at 102 degrees.

The identity of all four victims have yet to be released. The county said that it will provide more information on the deaths as it becomes available.

“The death reported by the Medical Examiner is considered a preliminary suspected case and is under investigation as a potential heat-related death,” the county said in a press release.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office investigates and determines causes for sudden, unexpected, violent and suspicious deaths that occur in Multnomah County.