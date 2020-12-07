Portland rental relief applications reopen Thursday

PDX Assist is opening up relief applications in order to help those struggling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eligible adults in Portland will be able to apply for rent assistance later this week, thanks to PDX Assist.

PDX Assist is opening up relief applications in order to help those struggling due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic. The fund will provide $500 prepaid Visa debit cards to help impacted households pay for expenditures such as food, household supplies, medicine and/or health supplies, rent, non-city utility payments, transportation costs, dependent care and other household expenses.

Applications will be open to the public from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. To be eligible, applicants must be over the age of 18, be a Portland resident, have experienced a loss of income or elevated health risk due to COVID-19 related factors and have a household income at or below 80% of Area Median Income (AMI).

Four-thousand applications will be accepted. For more information on how to apply, visit PDXAssist.com.