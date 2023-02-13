PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A snow-filled system arrived in Portland metro Monday night, putting the city’s plans into action to keep roads cleared for Tuesday morning motorists.

Drivers began dealing with the snow Monday night along Highway 26 near Sylvan. PBOT spokesperson Dylan Rivera said this weather is a good reminder to check the conditions and elevations of where you’re going to and going through.

“If you need to avoid snowy conditions on the roads, start your trip at 10 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. If you can’t do that and still need to get out and about and we have this forecast of snow, your first stop is to then consider public transit,” Rivera said.

Different neighborhoods could also see different conditions depending on elevation. While some may just see rain, those in higher spots — like the Oregon Zoo, Mount Tabor and Mount Scott — might be more likely to see a wintery mix.

And PBOT also reminds drivers to make sure you have snow chains and know how to use them, along with an emergency kit in case you get stuck.