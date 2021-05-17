Portland School Board candidate lists false endorsement

COURTESY PHOTO – Herman Greene, Portland Tribune – News Candidates campaign largely on district’s shortcomings and past failures Candidates queue up for board seats at Portland Public Schools.

Portland Public School board member says her name was used by Herman Greene without permission

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A candidate for the Portland Public Schools board race is coming under fire for listing an endorsement on his website he did not receive.

Herman Greene, running for a school board seat in Zone 4 representing North Portland, lists Michelle DePass, a current PPS board member, under a list of “Community Leaders” who are supporting Greene’s candidacy.

While her title as a board member wasn’t included, DePass confirmed Monday that her name was listed on Greene’s campaign website without her permission. A screenshot of a text message exchange provided to the Tribune indicates she asked Greene not to use her name on the site. By Monday afternoon, it was still there.

Greene was not immediately available for comment.

The campaign website also lists endorsements from other PPS directors by title, including Julia Brim-Edwards, Eilidh Lowery and Rita Moore, the current outgoing Zone 4 director who did not seek re-election.

The Portland Tribune also endorsed Greene.

Greene is a youth pastor and longtime school volunteer. He’s one of four PPS candidates running in the May 18 Special District Election to represent Zone 4. The others include Margo Logan, Brooklyn Sherman, and write-in candidate Jaime Cale.