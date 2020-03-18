Portland schools make tablets, computers available to students

In this May 8, 2019, photo, third-grade student Miles Stidham uses an East Webster High School laptop to do homework in Maben, Miss. The Stidhams are unable to get internet at their home in the country, so they take advantage of the internet in the school’s library. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools is making computers and tablets available to students in need.

In a notice sent out on Wednesday to all parents, the district said “we want to make sure all of our students can remain connected to their peers, teachers, and schools and have regular access to learning opportunities and curriculum materials.”

Parents can fill out a form to request a device. It’s unclear exactly how they will be distributed.

Governor Brown announced on Tuesday that schools statewide will remain closed until April 28. In a conference call with the media Wednesday, she said she is working on a plan and exploring all options to make up missed school days.

Portland schools are still providing free lunch to those who qualify, but not during the regularly scheduled spring break from March 23 through March 27.