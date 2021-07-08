Portland sees 4 shootings in under 5 hours, 1 injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was found injured after four different shootings took place throughout Portland early Thursday morning.

The shootings spanned from just before 3 a.m. to just after 7 a.m, across various eastside neighborhoods. The Portland Police Bureau says one person was wounded and several residences were struck. Each shooting is now under investigation and there is no evidence to suggest any of them were connected.

Case 21-185779

The first took place at 2:55 a.m. in the Hazelwood neighborhood, when shots were reportedly heard near Northeast 102nd Avenue and East Burnside Street. When officers responded to the area, they discovered an apartment on NE 102nd Avenue had been hit by bullets and found over cartridge 10 casings. No one was found inside the residence.

Case 21-185801

The second shooting occurred around 4 a.m. in the Centennial neighborhood, near the 16000 block of Southeast Alder Street. Several apartments had been struck and more than 10 casings were once again scattered at the scene. No one was found to be injured.

Case 21-185814

Less than an hour later at 4:52 a.m., shots were reportedly fired in the Montavilla neighborhood. Another residence and a vehicle had been struck by bullets near Southeast 89th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Street. This time, at least 20 casings were found, but again — nobody was injured.

Case 21-185866

Finally, at 7:09 a.m., shots were fired in the Reed neighborhood, near Southeast 28th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard. One victim with a gunshot wound was found at a gas station and was rushed to a hospital.

Once officers secured the scene, they searched the area for a suspect. The PPB did not clarify if that search was or was not successful.

No further information is available at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police with the corresponding case number by emailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, which offers up to $2,500 in cash for any information leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony.

This is a developing story.