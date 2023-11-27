PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Portland is seeking nearly $48,000 in back taxes and fees from The GEO Group Inc., a corporate business that operates detention centers for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Prisons, in a lawsuit filed earlier this month.
The city filed suit against The GEO Group in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Nov. 22, accusing the company of failing to pay more than $28,700 in Portland Clean Energy Surcharge taxes between 2019 and 2020. Including late penalties, underpayment penalties and interest fees, the City of Portland alleges that The GEO Group now owes the city a total of $47,947.39.
“During the tax years 2019-2020, [The GEO Group] did business in Portland,” the lawsuit states. “Accordingly, at all times relevant hereto [The GEO Group] was subject to the Portland Business License Law … Despite the division having informed [The GEO Group] of delinquent city obligations, [the company] has failed to pay.”
It’s unclear what services The GEO Group provided in the Portland area between 2019 and 2020.
The company declined to give a comment about the pending litigation.
KOIN 6 News also attempted to contact the City of Portland about the lawsuit but did not receive a response.