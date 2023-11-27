PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Portland is seeking nearly $48,000 in back taxes and fees from The GEO Group Inc., a corporate business that operates detention centers for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Prisons, in a lawsuit filed earlier this month.

The city filed suit against The GEO Group in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Nov. 22, accusing the company of failing to pay more than $28,700 in Portland Clean Energy Surcharge taxes between 2019 and 2020. Including late penalties, underpayment penalties and interest fees, the City of Portland alleges that The GEO Group now owes the city a total of $47,947.39.

“During the tax years 2019-2020, [The GEO Group] did business in Portland,” the lawsuit states. “Accordingly, at all times relevant hereto [The GEO Group] was subject to the Portland Business License Law … Despite the division having informed [The GEO Group] of delinquent city obligations, [the company] has failed to pay.”

An account summary included in the lawsuit filed against The GEO Group Inc. for $47,947.39 in back taxes allegedly owed to the City of Portland. (City of Portland)

FILE – Workers are shown in the kitchen of The GEO Group’s immigration detention center in Tacoma, Wash., during a media tour, Sept. 10, 2019. After a federal jury determined on Oct. 27, 2021, that detainee workers were entitled to minimum wage for cooking, cleaning and other work they perform, the company suspended the work program pending an appeal, rather than increase the detainees’ pay. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

FILE – Shown is the Adelanto U.S. Immigration and Enforcement Processing Center operated by GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) a Florida-based company specializing in privatized corrections in Adelanto, Calif., on Aug. 28, 2019. California’s attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, asked the full 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider a ruling that rejected the state’s first-in-the-nation ban on for-profit private prisons and immigration detention facilities. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

It’s unclear what services The GEO Group provided in the Portland area between 2019 and 2020.

The company declined to give a comment about the pending litigation.

KOIN 6 News also attempted to contact the City of Portland about the lawsuit but did not receive a response.