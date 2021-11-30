Portland teachers propose limiting in-person classes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Association of Teachers is proposing cancelling in-person class for students once a week.

The proposal comes as many educators and parents say there’s been an increase in behavioral issues in schools around the area.

PAT and Portland Public Schools held an online meeting Monday to discuss what the curriculum and workload would look like for teachers and students.

Teachers would spend half of the day online helping individual students or small groups who schedule time with a teacher. The other part of day would be used for planning. The union also recommends late starts or early releases for students in kindergarten to 8th grade once a week.

Union representatives said teachers are being overworked, and kids are extra stressed.

“Our students are displaying unprecedented levels of stress, self reporting being very overwhelmed by their return to school, by their workload, by the expectations, just by the new environment that is school in the time of a pandemic,” said Steve Lancaster, the Chair of the PAT Bargaining Team.

He continued saying he’s never seen this “degree of stress, anxiety and the feeling of being overwhelmed” from students during his 20 years in the classroom.

The teacher’s union suggests these at-home study and planning days be taken when students have all eight of their nearly 45 minute period classes. Those days usually fall on Fridays.