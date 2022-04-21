PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A group of youth climate activists gathered at Harriet Tubman Middle School following President Biden’s remarks in Portland, to protest one of the projects that will benefit from the president’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan — the I-5 freeway expansion at the Rose Quarter.

They oppose freeway expansions, saying they will lead to more emissions and speed up climate change.

The group says they would rather see the president spend that money on improving public transportation instead.