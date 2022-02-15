Portland to bring back its second-oldest piece of public art

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Rose City is taking the first step in bringing back its second-oldest piece of public art.

The Thompson Elk Fountain was removed from downtown Portland in July of 2020. The statue and its fountain were damaged during the demonstrations that summer.

Since then, it’s been stored in an undisclosed location.

The statue has served as a gathering place for activism since it was first placed downtown 120 years ago. In 2011, the elk’s antlers were damaged during the Occupy Movement.

The Regional Arts and Culture Council is applying for a demolition delay notice from the Bureau of Development Services on Tuesday.

It essentially declares the landmark non-existent, creating a blank slate so plans can move forward to redesign the pedestal — and return the elk to its original location on Main Street.

“We’re very excited about the elk coming back to the city,” said Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio. “It’s important because it symbolizes what we think of when we think of quintessential Portland.”

The city hopes to have the elk back in place sometime this fall.