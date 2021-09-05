Portland to host Women’s National Soccer League Championship

Multnomah County
Posted: / Updated:
portland-timbers-providence-park-03032017_420517

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Women’s National Soccer League announced Sunday that the 2021 Championship will take place in Portland. 

The game will be played November 20 at Providence Park, home of the Portland Thorns WNSL team. 

For those who can’t attend the game, it will also be broadcast live on CBS, so be sure to tune in to KOIN on channel 6. 

The Women’s National Soccer League made the announcement with a video posted to social media. 

Portland last hosted the WNSL Championship in 2018 and also hosted it in 2015.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories