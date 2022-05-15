Bud Clark served as the Rose City's mayor from 1985 to 1992

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portlanders are set to celebrate the life of the late, iconic Mayor J.E. “Bud” Clark Sunday afternoon in Pioneer Courthouse Square.

COURTESY PHOTO: EVENT ORGANIZERS – The poster and program cover for the Bud Clark celebration of life event.

On Feb. 1, Clark passed away at the age of 90. He took office back in 1985. He also owned the Goose Hollow Inn in Southwest Portland, the tavern that served as headquarters for one of the biggest political upsets in Portland history — when Clark defeated incumbent Mayor Frank Ivancie in 1984.

Clark served two terms until 1992. His crowning achievement is the Oregon Convention Center, built during a recession.

“It gave people confidence (that) the city had a future and there was prosperity ahead,” he said to KOIN 6 News’ Ken Boddie back in 2016.

Boddie is the master of ceremonies for the memorial service Sunday, which is being planned by family, friends, and former colleagues.

Portland Tribune, a KOIN 6 News partner, reports it will include personal remembrances and performances by The Portland Youth Philharmonic, Pink Martini founder Thomas Lauderdale and Kathleen Saadat, the Mel Brown Quartet and the MarchFourth Marching Band as well as a complimentary “Ice Cream Social” from Salt & Straw.

A volunteer cleanup for downtown is also scheduled to precede the service in Clark’s honor.

The event is set to last from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Organizers will livestream it here.