Portland holds vigil for Columbus teen Ma’Khia Bryant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About 100 people gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square Thursday evening in a vigil for Ma’Khia Bryant, the Columbus teen shot to death earlier this week by a police officer.

The vigil for Ma’Khia Bryant began at 6 p.m.

The fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, a Black teenager seen on video charging at two people with a knife, came within minutes of the verdict in George Floyd’s killing — causing unrest by some over the continued use of lethal force by Columbus police.

Officials with the Columbus Division of Police released footage of the shooting just hours after it happened, a departure from the protocol as the force faces immense scrutiny from the public following a series of recent high-profile police killings that have led to clashes. The bodycam footage shows Reardon shooting the girl as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.