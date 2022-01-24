Portlanders sign up for virtual earthquake readiness training

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Are you earthquake-ready?

This Monday, the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management will hold an online training course for people to learn what they need to do in case of an earthquake that knocks out phone service. You can learn all about Basic Earthquake Emergency Communication Nodes (a.k.a BEECNS), which are places to go in Portland after a major earthquake where you can ask for emergency assistance or to report severe damage or injury.

The virtual course will run from 6-7:30 p.m. After the course, participants will be given the option to sign up as a BEECN volunteer if interested.

According to the registration page, this session has already reached the 140-person limit. You can still sign up for the next one on February 28.