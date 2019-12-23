Portland’s 2,800 e-scooters will stay until Dec. 31, 2020

Portland Bureau of Transportation announces extension of pilot program, which was set to expire in April, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Portland has added more time to the clock for the city’s electric scooter fleet.

Instead of a year-long trial running until April 26 next year, the Portland Bureau of Transportation will keep the welcome mat out for e-scooter companies until Dec. 31, 2020 — an extension of about 36 weeks.

“E-scooters have the potential to provide a convenient, climate-friendly transportation option for thousands of Portlanders, but safety is my top priority,” Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, who oversees PBOT, said in a Dec. 20 announcement. “I remain committed to preserving sidewalk access vital to the well-being of seniors and people with disabilities.”

PBOT says the extension will allow further study of whether e-scooters ease congestion, reduce emissions or can help underserved communities get around, among other factors. The bureau says no additional operators will be permitted during the prolonged pilot, above the six already allowed: Bird, Bolt, Lime, Razor, Shared and Spin.

But Bolt suspended its deployment of 214 scooters earlier this month, and no longer operates in any American city, according to its website.

Spin, on the other hand, will boost its fleet by 192 two-wheelers, as a reward for communicating with PBOT staff, hosting safety workshops, exploring geofencing technology and featuring an affordability program. That means there are now 2,865 total e-scooters in Portland, a slight dip from the peak of 2,887, though PBOT has hinted that more fleet increases are coming in January.

Save Our Sidewalks — a local group that believes scooter scofflaws are a menace to themselves and others — slammed the decision as being made without public input.

“Study after study show that e-scooters are not climate-friendly, due to production and short life spans, transporting them with fossil fuel vehicles, and so on,” the organization wrote.

From April 26 to Nov. 30, rental scooters traversed 1,014,671 miles during 954,000 trips, with the majority happening downtown or in the central Eastside. PBOT requires 15% of all e-scooters distributed daily to be in East Portland.

A heat map distributed by the government agency shows some scooters are even making it beyond city limits into Rockwood.

A heat map of electric scooter usage in Portland from April 26 to Sept. 30 of this year. PBOT says the lightest blue color represents at least 100 trips on a street. (Courtesy PBOT)

