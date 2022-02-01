Portland’s Bud Clark, ‘The People’s Mayor,’ dies at 90

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former Portland Mayor Bud Clark — also known as “The People’s Mayor” — has died.

Clark’s son confirmed to KOIN 6 News that he died Tuesday afternoon. Clark was 90 years old.

Clark took on the mayorship back in 1985. He also owned the Goose Hollow Inn in Southwest Portland, the tavern that served as headquarters for one of the biggest political upsets in Portland history — when Clark defeated incumbent Mayor Frank Ivancie in 1984.

Clark served two terms until 1992. His crowning achievement is the Oregon Convention Center, built during a recession.

Bud Clark, Expose Yourself to Art

“It gave people confidence (that) the city had a future and there was prosperity ahead,” he said to KOIN 6 News’ Ken Boddie back in 2016.

Clark also established the city’s first 12-point homeless plan. A homeless shelter in Northwest Portland is still named for him to this day.

Even in 2016, it frustrated Clark that the homeless problem persists.

“The rich are getting richer, and there has to be a more equitable distribution of wealth,” Clark said.

That populist leaning is why Clark was known as “The People’s Mayor.” Every year he threw a big party called The Mayor’s Ball, and it seemed everybody was in attendance.

However, it’s still a certain poster that most people remember. It’s called “Expose Yourself to Art” and it has been reproduced and imitated thousands of times over the years.

It made Clark’s backside and trench coat famous in 1978, years before he entered politics — and will likely keep him alive in many Portlanders’ memories long after his death.