There are 30 units in the Multnomah Village Safe Rest location. The city says each unit will house between one and two people. (KOIN 6)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s first Safe Rest Village opened this week in Multnomah Village at the Sears Armory.

The Safe Rest location at Multnomah Village is one of six villages set to open this year, despite concern from neighbors. The goal of these Safe Rest Villages is to get homeless people in Portland off the streets. There are 30 units at the site that will house between one and two people.

The villages are part of the city’s Streets to Stability plan. Sites will offer showers, bathrooms, a cooking space and social services to give residents stability to find permanent housing.

All Good Northwest, a new startup nonprofit organization, has been tapped by Multnomah County to manage the Safe Rest Village.