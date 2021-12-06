Portland’s Hip Chicks Do Wine burglarized, charity donations stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a weekend of holiday cheer and giving, local winery Hip Chicks Do Wine was burglarized.



The winery hosted its annual holiday market this past weekend, where they encourage people to bring donations in exchange for a free wine tasting.

“We just try to have a good time with wine,” co-owner Laurie Lewis said.

Hip Chicks Do Wine is Portland’s oldest urban winery, where co-owners Laurie Lewis and Renee Neely have been making wine in southeast Portland for 22 years.

Year round, this philanthropic pair collect donations for people in need. During the holidays, they sponsor a family through Cascades Aids Project to help families affected by HIV.



“So we adopted a family with 3 kids they are 4, 5 and 8. We give them clothing and toys and gift cards so they can have a great Christmas,” Lewis said.



Lewis explained that “when went into our store and realized all the toys were gone and the clothing was gone it was just a big slap in the face because that’s not even for us.”



Late Saturday night, thieves broke their front door and burglarized the winery — stealing thousand of dollars in product and equipment.



“To walk into your business, that you kind of treat like your home, it’s hard to walk in and see things broken, see things messed up, see things dumped out on the ground,” Lewis said.

Thieves took donations of food meant for Esther’s Pantry, too.

Hip Chicks Do Wine in Southeast Portland, December 2021 (Courtesy: Laurie Lewis)

Hip Chicks Do Wine in Southeast Portland was robbed of clothing and toys they purchased for a family they adopted for Christmas, December 2021 (Courtesy: Laurie Lewis)

“Those programs, especially this time of year and especially after the last couple of years we’ve had, those families need everything we can give them,” Lewis said.



Lewis is hoping people can donate once again, to help replace the presents that were wrongly taken and still make a family’s holiday season bright.

There are still 10 families at Cascades Aids Project who need to be adopted this Christmas. Those interested in signing up can also email campkc@capnw.org

For those who want to donate to help their family, Venmo Laurie Lewis at @Laurie-Lewis-52.

Hip Chicks Do Wine is also accepting donations of non-perishable food and personal hygiene items for Esther’s Pantry in their tasting room.

The winery is open Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To purchase wine to offset the costs of items stolen, customers can use coupon code “Grinch” for 20% off of 6 bottle purchases and “HoHoHo” for 30% off of 12 bottles.