The repair comes one day after a frozen pipe left the pump station in partial service

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s largest sewage pump station is back up and running again one day after the city announced a frozen pipe rendered it in partial service.

Portland’s Bureau of Environmental Services said Monday that their crews have repaired the pump station “to full service” and with no impact to the public. In a statement, BES said they had to temporarily re-route the flow of its sewage system to make the repair.

“Environmental Services used the Big Pipe system — large pipes on either side of the Willamette River — to store the flow while repairs were underway. The pump station is now directing that flow to where it belongs, the City’s main wastewater treatment plant in North Portland,” the release said.

It was also determined through an investigation that only one home was impacted when a backup generator froze Sunday at a pump station on E Burnside St. and 105th Ave. The frozen generator was originally estimated to potentially affect a dozen homes, BES said.

Mingus Mapps, the commissioner for Portland’s public works, released a statement of gratitude to BES and all of the city employees and partners who helped to restore functionality to the pipe thanks to “their diligent efforts.”

“They are working around the clock to keep our city functioning as we face this extreme weather. I’m grateful our pump station is back up and operational without impacts to the public,” he said.

BES said crews are continuing to respond to impacts from power outages and make repairs to other infrastructure affected by the below-freezing climate, as needed.