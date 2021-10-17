Portland’s MLK Dream Run supports communities of color

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 10th-annual MLK Dream Run took to the streets Sunday in Northeast Portland.

Around 400 runners took part in the event.

The Soul District Business Association hosts the annual event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of social and economic justice for all.

Proceeds from the run support communities of color and minority-owned businesses.

“We had construction companies like Ray Moore. We had the city. We had the Coalition of Black Men. We had a number of restaurants from the community and a number of small businesses in the community. So after all, this event is about introducing the community to small businesses in it and then small businesses to the community,” said John Washington from the Soul District Business Association.

Sunday’s race capped off a weekend of fundraising.

Saturday, the music and arts community was invited to take part. More live music entertained runners after the race on Sunday.