PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A packed neighborhood in Northwest Portland is about to see some rule changes when it comes to parking on the street.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation’s new rules will take effect September 1 — impacting Zone M residents from 18th Avenue to 26th Avenue, all north of Burnside.

As part of the rule changes, PBOT is capping residential building permits at .3 per residential unit. For example, PBOT said, about 30 residents could receive a permit in a building with 100 units.

The cap applies to residential buildings that obtained their certificate of occupancy after August 7, 2013, and applies new Zone M applicants.

Officials said there are already caps in place, pointing out that residential buildings that have a certificate of occupancy August 7, 2013- July 31, 2017 have a permit cap of 0.6 permits per unit. Buildings that have a certificate of occupancy from September 1, 1017-present have a permit cap of 0.4 permits per unit.

“For people who already have access to off-street parking in Northwest Portland, as residents, they may no longer be eligible for a parking permit on the street,” Hannah Schafer with PBOT said.

In addition to the permit cap, new Zone M permit applicants may not be eligible for a permit if they have off-street parking. This applies to new Zone M applicants from residential buildings with a certificate of occupancy before August 7, 2013.

“This proposed change would reduce the number of residents allowed per address or unit by the number of legal park-able off-street parking spaces available,” PBOT said in a press release.

The bureau says off-street parking includes parking lots; parking structures; garages; carports; driveways without carports or garages and other legal parking spaces on the residence’s property.

PBOT stated the policy is already in place for Zone M buildings with a certificate of occupancy after August 7, 2012, but clarified the rule change would apply to new permit holders regardless of housing type – ranging from single family homes to apartment owners and renters.

PBOT said the changes were recommended by the NW Parking District Stakeholder Advisory Committee and pointed to data from fall 2022 which indicated that almost half of the district’s blocks were almost full most of the time.

The target average occupancy rate for on-street parking in the Northwest District is 84%, per industry best practice, PBOT said, which would mean there is always one or two open parking spots per block. Data from the fall 2022 parking study indicated that 45% of the district is above the goal.

PBOT is also increasing permit prices in 2024, but says City Commissioner Mingus Mapps decided to delay an additional increase to the $120 surcharge.

The bureau will be offering transportation wallets to people who don’t want to buy permits or trade in their permits as well. The package is $99 dollars and includes a Street Car pass, TriMet fare credit, BikeTown credit, E-scooter credit and credit for Free-2-Move car share vehicles.