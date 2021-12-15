Portland’s Peacock Lane returns with holiday cheer after 2020 hiatus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s back! After a 2020 holiday season hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic, Portland’s Peacock Lane is turning the lights back on Wednesday night.

The Christmas tradition in Southeast Portland starts on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and lasts until Friday, Dec. 31. The lights will be on each night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

However, because the pandemic is ongoing, certain activities such as pedestrian-only nights and a hot cocoa booth are canceled this year, according to the organizer’s Facebook page.

Pedestrians are still welcome but are asked to use the sidewalks, and organizers also recommend packing your patience if you’re driving, since they do expect traffic.