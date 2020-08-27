Possible demonstrations Saturday; OSP agrees to help PPB

Oregon State Police troopers assemble across a road in Southeast Portland after Portland police declared a riot outside their East Precinct, Aug. 5, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police confirmed on Thursday that they have agreed to help Portland Police ahead of possible demonstrations on Saturday.

It’s unclear exactly what demonstrations are planned, but last Saturday an unlawful assembly was declared at one point during dueling demonstrations between right-wing and left-wing protesters.

PPB issued a warning about two hours after the demonstrations began, warning that officers were prepared to start using crowd control weapons if the violence did not end.

By the late afternoon, activity in the downtown area appeared to fizzle. The Portland Police Bureau released a statement summarizing the events and also accounted for why a riot was not declared, stating that the declaration was warranted, but the bureau did not have enough resources.

Oregon State Police spent two weeks helping Portland Police on a nightly basis after the federal authorities left, but pulled out over anger about new Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s decision not to prosecute most of those arrested.

At the time, Gov. Kate Brown tweeted, “This transition was made in coordination with local and federal officials. If further state support is needed in Portland, OSP troopers will be available to return to the city.”

KOIN 6 News is working to confirm more details about the demonstrations planned for this weekend.