Possible ‘explosive device’ damages RV in Argay Terrace

A view of the damage done from a possible bomb that went off outside a parked RV in the Argay Terrace neighborhood in Northeast Portland. (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A recreational vehicle in the Argay Terrace neighborhood in Northeast Portland was damaged Saturday morning after a possible explosive device detonated outside the RV, Portland Police said.

Police responded to the scene at the 3800 block of Northeast 141st Drive to assist Portland Fire & Rescue at 8:41 a.m., Saturday. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from the RV. Firefighters did not find a fire and determined that no one had been injured.

Officials believe the damage was caused by an explosive device. It is unknown if the RV was occupied.

Portland Police and Portland Fire Arson Investigators are asking anyone with more information to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-3408. They ask to reference case number 21-60290.