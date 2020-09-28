Possible explosive device in downtown Portland, streets closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some streets are closed after a possible explosive device was reported in downtown Portland on Monday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m., police received reports of the device on the 1100 block of Southwest Harvey Milk Street. The Explosive Disposal Unit is responding to the scene.

Traffic is currently blocked at SW Harvey Milk Street between Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest 12th Avenue. Southwest 11th Avenue is also closed between Burnside and Washington.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is urged to call non-emergency dispatch at 503.823.3333. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers a $2,500 cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in an unsolved case. Submit an anonymous tip online or call 503.823.4357.

This is a developing story. More updates to come.