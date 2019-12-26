Post-Christmas, PDX filled with travelers, smiles

PDX could see 650,000 people in one week

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the day after Christmas PDX was filled with travelers, almost of whom had smiles.

Generally people at PDX who spoke with KOIN 6 News on Thursday said they had a great time seeing family and friends and enjoyed their trip. None seemed to be bothered by the lines of travelers wherever they turned.

PDX could see around 650,000 people in a week-long period ending December 30.

KOIN 6 News photojournalist Karl Petersen filed this report.

