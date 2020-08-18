Get ready, readers! Powell’s to partially reopen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The iconic Powell’s City of Books in downtown Portland will be partially reopening after being closed for months due to the coronavirus, the shop announced on Tuesday.

Powell’s will be reopening on a limited basis starting on Friday. They will open up the southeast quadrant of the beloved bookstore, which includes the popular Green and Blue rooms along with the literature section. The book shop will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The announcement comes shortly after the Cedar Hills location was reopened as well.

“Thank you for coming out to find your summer reading at our recently reopened Cedar Hills store. Seeing you and the enthusiasm we all share for books and reading has been a true joy for our book-loving hearts,” CEO Emily Powell said in an online statement. “We are delighted to announce that we are going to try a limited opening of the Green and Blue rooms of our downtown store.”

The bookstore will adhere to all local and federal guidelines concerning COVID-19 in order to reopen safely. There are no plans in the works to reopen any other stores at this time.