PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the heat wave continues in Portland, Oregon, Southwest Washington and the entire Pacific Northwest, power grids and mass transit can easily be affected.

PGE, Clark County PUD and Pacific Power all say they’re prepared to deal with triple-digit heat. Still, outages may happen.

PGE said there are tips people should know to help prevent outages. Little shifts, like closing your blinds or window coverings, will help, as will closing your blinds while your AC unit is running. That will help the AC run more efficiently.

Transportation

The heat also has an effect on mass transit in the region.

The extreme heat can cause wires to sag, forcing MAX trains and the Portland Streetcar to either go much slower or halt the route.

Minor delays may happen on the Green and Orange lines when the temperature exceeds 90 degrees. All MAX lines will slow in high speed areas when temperatures climb past 100 degrees.

On Tuesday, TriMet officials said that because of the extreme heat emergency declarations, TriMet will not turn away anyone riding to and from a cooling shelter who cannot pay fare. TriMet asks riders to let their bus operator know that they are headed to or from a cooling center.

Officials also said, “WES will slow down at 100 degrees and be replaced by shuttle buses at 105 degrees during extreme heat. These are requirements of Portland & Western Railroad, which owns and operates the tracks where WES runs. Riders can expect 20-minute delays when trains are slowed.”