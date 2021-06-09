PPA office moving locations after year of destruction

A fire burns in an overturned dumpster on N Lombard Street outside the Portland Police Association on the 73rd night of demonstrations. August 9, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Association is moving from their longtime office in North Portland.

PPA Executive Director Daryl Turner announced the decision in a Facebook post late Tuesday night. The police union’s last move was six years ago when its office moved from Northwest Portland to their current building on North Lombard Street. Since then, Turner said, the surrounding community had welcomed the officers with open arms — glad to have a sense of safety in the neighborhood.

However, over the course of the last year, the building has become a target.

As tensions rose across the nation and throughout the city, the role of police and their use of force has continuously been questioned. With numerous demonstrations in the city — ranging from peaceful protests to destructive riots — the PPA building was a symbol of the institution that many were calling for an end to.

For months, fires were lit, windows were smashed and walls were vandalized with graffiti. Dozens of people were arrested stemming from the near-nightly unrest in the area.

“As the rioting escalated at our location, we felt that the community was more and more at risk,” Turner said, in part. “At the most recent arson incident, a neighbor stood on the sidewalk with a water hose trying to put the fire out just before first responders arrived. It went too far and it was time to find another location. We have since moved out and relocated.”

In the Facebook post, Turner said the Lombard building will be repaired and later put on the market to sell.

Turner thanked the community and the business owners located around the building.

“We appreciate their support and patience over the last year. We thank them for their tolerance,” he said. “And we hope that with our relocation, they can have some peace.”