PPA to City Council: Where are your solutions to gun violence?

Portland Police Association says gang violence is to blame for record number of shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland police union is calling on local leaders to do more in the fight against gun violence.

In a statement posted Tuesday on Facebook, Portland Police Association Executive Director Daryl Turner blamed gang violence for “costing lives in Portland.” Turner said there have been 33 shootings, 14 gunshot victims and four homicides within the past week.

“Over 50 bullets rang out last night—50 potential death sentences. This was retaliatory gang violence. 4 people were shot and rushed into Legacy Emanual Hospital,” Turner said in the post. “City Council: do you hear gunfire in your neighborhoods? Where are your solutions? Victims and their families are waiting, Portlanders are waiting. Stop making excuses—fix the problem. Our City deserves a response that meets the urgency of the situation.”

Lionel Irving is the founder of Love is Stronger — a group focused on stopping the city’s cycle of violence and keeping young men out of prison. Irving calls himself a “gang veteran” and spent 15 years in federal prison.

“I wouldn’t call it a gang violence problem, because that’s a real loaded word. What we got going on is inter-community violence,” said Irving.

He thinks the retaliatory shootings in the Portland area will only get worse.

“When you have retaliation, it’s like a brush fire: you create shooters,” Irving said. “If I get shot today, one of my nephews or cousins that didn’t even think about shooting nobody has the potential to become a shooter because he’s sad. You don’t know how to deal with the trauma he’s suffering from so he’s going to go explode the only way he knows how.”

Irving is also calling city leaders to come together to solve gun violence but through a more holistic approach that involves the community and the police.

“Everybody wants to further their career — while they’re writing laws or rules, we’re writing obituaries,” he said. “I would like to see them having a holistic approach where they bring everyone to the table. No one is at the table together, I’d like to see us at the table together.”

While Irving doesn’t support the total abolishment of police, he said he did agree with the disbanding of the Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team. He hopes the community can work toward the common goal of making the city a safer place.

“I’m so passionate about this, there are so many different solutions,” Irving said.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to city commissioners and will update this story with any replies.