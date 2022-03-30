PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two teens have been injured following a shooting near Southeast 98th and Southeast Hult Avenue, Portland police said Wednesday.

According to police, one teenage boy was shot multiple times and was taken by ambulance with serious injuries. Another person, an 18-year-old male, was possibly grazed by a bullet and suffered a minor wound.

Portland police blocked off Southeast 98th Avenue and Southeast Hult Avenue with crime scene tape March 30, 2022 (courtesy KOIN).

KOIN 6 News talked to neighbors who said they heard five gunshots and saw two people taken away by ambulance.

Portland’s Focused Intervention Team and Enhanced Community Safety Team are on the scene.

This is a developing story.