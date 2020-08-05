PPB chief to hold press conference following night 68 of protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell will hold a press conference on Wednesday morning, following the 68th night of protests in Portland.

A riot was declared after demonstrators gathered across Portland on Tuesday and later marched to the Portland Police Association building where some set fires and barricaded public roadways for the latest night of protests against systemic racism and police.

As the protests spilled into Wednesday morning, several shots rang out near North Mobile Avenue and then again about 15 minutes later near North Lombard Street. No one was hurt, but a car was struck. When Portland police went to investigate, the crowd that met them was hostile and no one would speak to officers about the incident.

A short time later, a group of protesters breached the doors of the Portland Police Association building. While inside, some set a fire and caused other damage — prompting the police to declare a riot around 1 a.m.

A riot was declared around 1:30 a.m. outside the Portland Police Association offices in North Portland, August 5, 2020 (PPB)

Police say several arrests were made overnight but no other information on those arrests has been released. Some crowd control munitions were used, but the PPB said no CS gas was deployed.

The crowd dispersed by around 3:30 a.m.

Chief Lovell will begin his press conference at 11:30 a.m. KOIN 6 News will be listening in and will update this story when new information is available.