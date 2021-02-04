PPB Chief Lovell to hold press briefing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a spike in gunfire and shootings in the city as a backdrop, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell will hold a press conference Thursday to answer questions on a variety of topics.

PPB officials said Lovell has no significant announcement planned, but will speak with the media starting at 2:15 p.m. KOIN 6 News will livestream the event when it begins.

The bureau said there have been more than 100 shootings and over 30 non-fatal injuries for the year. There have also been 6 gun-related homicides for 2021.