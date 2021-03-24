PPB Chief Lovell holding press conference Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — PPB Chief Chuck Lovell will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon in downtown Portland.

The question-and-answer session is expected to begin around 2:30 p.m. Officials did not say whether the chief had any announcements but did say, “Chief Lovell will be happy to answer questions about topics you are covering this week.”

It’s expected Lovell will be asked questions about the recent protests and kettling tactic used by PPB, as well as the spike in shootings and the new Enhanced Community Safety Team.

Lovell may also be asked about the leak of false allegations surrounding Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, which prompted the resignation of PPA President Brian Hunzeker and the return of former PPA President Daryl Turner.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.