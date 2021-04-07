PPB Chief Lovell to hold press conference Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — PPB Chief Chuck Lovell will hold another press conference Wednesday, just 2 weeks after his last public session answering questions from the media.

The press conference is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

It’s expected he will be asked about staffing levels in the bureau, what the status is in compliance with the DOJ’s use of force standards, and whether he thinks the City Council will approve more money for the department.

At his last press conference, Lovell said he expected more information about the resignation of PPA President Brian Hunzeker to be released soon and made comments about the spike in shootings and the new Enhanced Community Safety Team.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.