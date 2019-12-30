PPB Chief Outlaw accepts Philadelphia commissioner job

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau Chief Danielle Outlaw has accepted the position of Police Commissioner for the City of Philadelphia.

Mayor Ted Wheeler announced the news in a press release on Monday morning. This opportunity will allow Chief Outlaw to lead the fourth largest police department in the nation. Philadelphia has more than 6,500 sworn and 800 civilian members.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Outlaw for landing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Mayor Wheeler said. “We thank her for her service to the City of Portland and the Portland Police Bureau, where she helped make a positive difference. She came to Portland exceedingly qualified for the position of police chief, and leaves more prepared than ever for her new position in Philadelphia.”

In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, the President of the Portland Police Association Daryl Turner said he had learned the news Monday morning.

“You’re getting a damn good chief,” he said. “We hate to lose her.”

Outlaw served Portland for a little over 2 years. She was the first black woman elected to lead the city’s police force and will become the first black woman to lead Philadelphia’s, as well.

“Mayor Wheeler placed his confidence in me to be the Police Chief after conducting a meticulous selection process,” said Chief Danielle Outlaw. “I am profoundly grateful for his continued support and acknowledgment of how challenging the work of law enforcement can be for all of us. He has been a PPB advocate since day one; championing the Bureau’s needs for additional resources and understanding that one can be supportive of police and supportive of police accountability at the same time.”

Portland’s Police Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said that although Chief Outlaw’s job wasn’t easy — it was a vital one. Hardesty said Outlaw was tasked with changing the culture of the PPB, and that work still needs to be done.

“Chief Outlaw came to Portland because she was a visionary leader and I truly wish her well in her next role. While I appreciate the work done by Chief Outlaw, the fact remains that Chiefs will come and go – but it is the culture they leave behind that matters most to our community,” said Commissioner Hardesty. “There is still much work to be done to make PPB the organization we need it to be, and I look forward to working with Chief Resch as she takes on this charge.

Deputy Chief Jami Resch will be sworn in on Dec. 31, 2019. (Courtesy: portlandoregon.gov)

Chief Outlaw said she’s leaving while knowing the Bureau will be left with a strong leadership team, led by Deputy Chief Resch.

“I leave knowing the Bureau will remain committed to community safety while building trust,” she said. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Portland’s Police Chief, serving alongside the members of the Bureau and partnering with countless, remarkable individuals within Portland’s community. I will forever be appreciative of my experience here.”

Chief Outlaw’s last day will be Tuesday, Dec. 31. Later that afternoon, Deputy Chief Resch will be sworn in as Portland’s next chief.

