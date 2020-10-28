Hundreds to testify over proposed $18M PPB budget cut

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Will the Portland City Council cut millions more dollars from the Portland Police Bureau budget? That’s the question looming over the City Council during their fall budget monitoring process.

Earlier this year, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty joined with Mayor Ted Wheeler to spearhead cuts to the Portland police budget of $15 million. Now Hardesty and Commissioner Chloe Eudaly are pushing for another $18 million in cuts. The proposal is expected to be discussed at the Wednesday afternoon council meeting.

About 120 people have signed up to testify about this issue, including mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone.

“If we can agree we can’t arrest our way out of this problem, we need to begin to look at funding programs and alternatives that prevent conflict and violence and how to move money from a bureau that has not delivered,” Hardesty said Wednesday.

Because there are so many people offering public testimony, it’s unclear if there will be a vote on the issue before the City Council adjourns for the night. Hardesty tweeted she plans on pushing for the vote today, but it would need 3 votes to pass. If all those who signed up to testify don’t get the chance now, the City Council would take it up again at the next City Council meeting — the day after the election.

And a vote on the plan would then take place in 2 weeks.

The outcome of any vote on the plan is also not clear. It’s likely Hardesty and Eudaly will vote for the cuts. But it’s unclear whether retiring Commissioner Amanda Fritz or new Commissioner Dan Ryan will support the idea. Earlier in the week, Wheeler refused to endorse these proposed cuts.

Hardesty tweeted Tuesday night, “My budget proposals this Wednesday that were developed with Chloe Eudaly will reinvest PPB money to keep people in their homes, keep people fed, and to invest in non-police first response options like the Portland Street Response.”

The Oregon Association Chiefs of Police issued a statement Wednesday opposing any further cuts to the PPB budge.

“The safety and economic livelihood of all Oregonians is at risk due to proposals being considered by Portland’s elected leaders to drastically reduce an already anemic Portland Police Bureau budget. OACP is gravely concerned about reductions to policing services in the City of Portland, and we need Oregonians to join us in raising voices of concern,” they said in a release.

Another issue up for discussion is a new city position that would be funded by money taken from other emergency services. The community safety director job would work to increase efficiency among public safety bureaus.

“The city is looking at implementing a community safety director position which would oversee the police bureau, the fire bureau, 911 and emergency management system,” said Alan Fershweiler, the president of the Portland Firefighters Association. “They are trying to take $300,000 in money and create one position right now during this current budget.”

The Portland Firefighters Union is against the proposal and believes those funds can be better spent on other resources.

Fershweiler said firefighters already gave up $4.7 million in their contract back in May to help with the city budget amid the pandemic and to prevent layoffs within the fire bureau.

“We can’t sit by and watch management grow and watch frontline services shrink for the citizens of Portland,” Fershweiler said.