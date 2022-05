PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A police detective is being sued for a second time for alleged unlawful use of force during the Summer 2020 protests in downtown Portland.

Tyler Vontillius is suing Detective Erik Kammerer, alleging he attacked him unlawfully while he was protesting.

Elijah Warren sued the City of Portland and Kammerer before, claiming he hit him over the head with a baton when he walked outside his home during a riot in September.