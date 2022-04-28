PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – During a camp clean-up, Portland police found several guitars after they were stolen from a band touring Portland ahead of their April 18 show at the Roseland Theater.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers were working to abate a camp near the I-405 onramp by North Kirby Avenue – near the location of a recent homicide and where stolen cars have been recovered.

During the camp clean-up, police found five of the six guitars taken from the band, The Brian Jonestown Massacre. The guitars are reportedly from the 1960s and band members said they hold sentimental value and are not easy to replace.

According to the band, over $50,000 worth of gear was stolen from their bus parked outside Courtyard by Marriot hotel near the Convention Center.

At the camp, police found a stolen Subaru, what they suspect to be fentanyl pills and damaged car parts including a catalytic converter. Police also found a litter of 3-week-old puppies with their owner, who planned to take them to another location.

During a camp clean-up, Portland police found several guitars after they were stolen from a The Brian Jonestown Massacre ahead of their April 18 show at the Roseland Theater. April 28, 2022 (courtesy Portland Police Bureau).

PPB said the investigation is ongoing as they find the owners of the stolen items along with suspects.

“I am extremely proud of the efforts of our dedicated district and NRT officers who worked together to address this criminal base of operations,” North Precinct Commander Tina Jones said in a statement. “We are happy to be able to locate and reunite valuable and sentimental items with their rightful owners and hope the actions taken improve public safety in this area. The conditions of the area were deplorable and a public safety hazard. We also appreciate our partners who assisted in cleaning up the detritus to improve the condition of our city.”