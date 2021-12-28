PPB finds Segway, firefighter coat from string of burglaries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police are seeking the owners of stolen items including a firefighter turnout coat and a Segway they recovered from a string of burglaries, Portland Police Bureau announced Tuesday.

This comes as Central Precinct officers have arrested three people after serving a search warrant at 1324 Southeast 14th Avenue in Portland.

Along with the Segway and the firefighter coat, officers found more than 70 stolen items including a firearm and an electric motorcycle linked to a string of burglaries over the last month.

According to PPB, the suspects broke into one house multiple times — taking collectible heirlooms and a vehicle.

Investigators believe some items were stolen from other burglaries in residential and commercial locations.

The Neighborhood Response Team is asking for the community’s help finding the owners of the Segway and tan firefighter turnout coat.

The suspects have been identified as 35-year-old Jay Lamb of Portland who faces multiple charges including first-degree and second-degree burglary. Lamb is currently lodged at Multnomah County Detention Center

Another suspect, 27-year-old Karen Brown is also lodged at Multnomah County Detention Center on existing felony warrants.

Additionally, 45-year-old Jeffrey Garder and 52-year old Koy Hill of Portland were cited on outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention Central NRT.