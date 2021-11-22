PPB: Hit and run caused death of man found in Powellhurst neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police determined the death of a man found in the road just after midnight Saturday in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood to be the result of a hit and run, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Officers said they found the man dead in the road while responding to a welfare call near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Tibbitts Street.

According to PPB, officials are working to identify the victim and said they will release his name after notifying his family.

The investigation is ongoing, PPB said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at 503.823.2103 and reference Case No. 21-324538.