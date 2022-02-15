PPB: Homicide suspect arrested, faces several charges

Multnomah County

Authorities indicted a suspect from the shooting 2021 shooting death of Joshua Byrd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A suspect from a Portland homicide in 2021 has been arrested and indicted, authorities announced Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday December 18, 2021, in the area of North Hancock and Flint, police said. 

PPB SERT, along with homicide detectives, arrested 51-year-old Kimmie D. Edwards who was a person of interest in the homicide of Joshua Byrd who died from gunshot wounds.

Edwards was indicted for several crimes including second degree murder, unlawful use of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

