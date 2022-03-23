PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified a man who was found dead after a shooting in Portland’s Buckman neighborhood on Sunday.

The Portland Police Bureau identified the man as 40-year-old Michael Paul Fitch.

PPB said officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7:18 a.m. near the corner of Southeast 8th Avenue and Washington Street. When they arrived, police said they found someone dead on the sidewalk.

The shooter left the scene before police arrived, PPB said, and no arrests were reported.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact Detective Steve Gandy or Detective Jeff Pontius at 503.823.0433 and reference Case No. 22-74607.