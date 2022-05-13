PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a MAX train in Portland on East Burnside Street and Northeast 160th Avenue., the Portland Police Bureau announced.

Portland police were dispatched just after 10:30 p.m. Friday and found the pedestrian, who has not been identified, had died on the scene.

East Burnside is closed in both directions between NE 157th Avenue and NE 162nd Avenue as police investigate.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-126853, or call (503)823-2103.