PPB investigates death of man found in tent

Multnomah County

Kyle Brecheen, 27, was found dead along the Eastbank Esplanade

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted:

Undated photos of Kyle Brecheen. (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police have launched an investigation into the death of a 27-year-old man. 

Kyle Brecheen was found dead in a tent along the Eastbank Esplanade on Monday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. His cause of death is under investigation by Oregon State Medical Examiner. 

Police are asking for anyone who may have information about the case to contact Detective Scott Broughton at (503)823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at (503)823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov

